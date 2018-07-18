Ara Babloyan receives FRG Bundestag member Albert Weiler

YEREVAN.- Armenian National Assembly (NA) President Ara Babloyan received on Wednesday the Member of the Bundestag of the Federal Republic of Germany (FRG), the Deputy Chairman of Germany-South Caucasus Parliamentary Friendship Group, the Chairman of the German-Armenian Forum Albert Weiler.

The National Assembly President welcomed Albert Weiler’s visit to Armenia as a good friend of our state and people. Ara Babloyan highly assessed his efforts and the consistent work in more enriching the agenda of bilateral relations, as well as the Armenian Genocide international recognition and implementing pro-Armenian activity. The Head of the Armenia's legislative body expressed conviction that the Armenian-German cooperation would from now on continue developing and expanding.

Touching upon the events happened in our country, the Head of the RA Parliament has noted that the Armenian National Assembly supports all the processes which are necessary for the state building and the development of the society.

“In terms of development of democracy Armenia differs from a number of countries in the region,” Ara Babloyan noted and expressed concern over the accumulations of the Azerbaijani armed forces on the line of Karabakh-Azerbaijani contact, as well as in Nakhijevan section of the border with Armenia. According to NA President, if the Azerbaijani side takes aggressive actions, then it will put to an end the democracy in Armenia and in the region in general, creating the most serious dangers for the further stable development. Ara Babloyan reaffirmed that the Karabakh conflict should be settled exclusively within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Co-Chairmanship.

Albert Weiler in his turn highlighted the further development and deepening of the Armenian-German relations in a number of spheres, in this issue underlining the role of the mutual visits at different levels. The Member of the Bundestag welcomed the fact that the recent developments in Armenia went on through peaceful means which, according to him, was positively assessed in the international arena. With regards to the RA electoral legislation reform, Albert Weiler expressed readiness for the support and the exchange of experience in this process, and the President of the Armenian National Assembly welcomed it. According to the Member of the German Bundestag, the reforms of the Electoral Code should be implemented not in a rush and will be viable for the future. In this context Ara Babloyan has documented that we need constructive reforms for our country.

Other issues concerning the deepening of the Armenian-German relations were also discussed.