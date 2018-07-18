News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 18
USD
480.3
EUR
558.49
RUB
7.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
July 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.3
EUR
558.49
RUB
7.62
Show news feed
Law enforcers launch probe as former police chief and former governor start mutual accusations over bribery, extortion
Law enforcers launch probe as former police chief and former governor start mutual accusations over bribery, extortion
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Member of Parliament Alik Sargsyan, a former Police Chief of Armenia, has filed a report to the investigative committee claiming that the former Governor of Ararat province has extorted nearly 60,000 USD from him under the threat of leaking defaming information since 2012.

During initial proceedings over the report, the former has issued both an explanation and a report, claiming that back in 2008 he had given Alik Sargsyan, then Police Chief, money to award a job to the son of a former employee of his in the police force .The former Governor claims that Sargsyan took the money but failed to realize the arrangement, eventually never returning the cash.

A criminal case has been initiated based on the reports and an investigation is underway at the Special Investigative Committee, the investigative committee said in a statement.

The Investigative Committee did not mention the name of the former Governor.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Glendale police officer of Armenian origin pleads guilty to lying on links with gangs
Balian reportedly helped to dispose a firearm…
22-year-old Armenian brutally murdered in Georgia
The young man was stabbed 22 times by a group of 15...
 Mass disorder in Azerbaijan results in detentions
International arrest warrant is issued against people living outside Azerbaijan and calling for terrorism...
 Person accused of killing police officer in Azerbaijan killed
Rashad Boyukkishiyev eliminated as a result of operational search…
2 key suspects released in Hrant Dink case
The next court hearing will take place in September...
Investigative Committee: Nephew of Armenia's ex-president arrested
Hayk Sargsyan was arrested...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news