News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 19
USD
480.3
EUR
558.49
RUB
7.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.3
EUR
558.49
RUB
7.62
Show news feed
White House clarifies Trump’s words about Russia
White House clarifies Trump’s words about Russia
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

The White House has clarified President Donald Trump’s words that Russia poses no threat to the United States.

At Wednesday’s press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said she had spoken with Trump, and he had said “no” to answering questions with respect to this matter.

Also, Sanders informed that Trump finds that Russia poses a threat, at present.

“The President and his administration are working very hard to make sure that Russia is unable to meddle in our elections as they have done in the past,” Sarah Sanders added, in particular.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news