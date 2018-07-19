White House clarifies Trump’s words about Russia

The White House has clarified President Donald Trump’s words that Russia poses no threat to the United States.
At Wednesday’s press briefing, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said she had spoken with Trump, and he had said “no” to answering questions with respect to this matter.
Also, Sanders informed that Trump finds that Russia poses a threat, at present.
“The President and his administration are working very hard to make sure that Russia is unable to meddle in our elections as they have done in the past,” Sarah Sanders added, in particular.