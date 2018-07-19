Newspaper: Armenia ruling party has 4 candidates for Yerevan mayor

YEREVAN. – The Civil Contract (CC) Party—which part of the current government in Armenia—has discussed the matter of electing a new mayor of capital city Yerevan, and there are several respective candidates. Party member and MP Alen Simonyan told about this to 168 Zham (Hour) newspaper.

‘“There are candidates, one of whom the party board will elect. And after the elections, it will be announced who the candidate is,’ he noted.

“To the clarifying question, ‘Are your and [actor] Hayk Marutyan’s names also among those candidates?’ A. Simonyan responded, ‘Yes, they are.’

“To remind, the name of First Deputy Prime Minister, CC member Ararat Mirzoyan also was circulating in the press. A. Simonyan, however, noted that his [Mirzoyan’s] name is not on the list of candidates. He informed that there are 4 candidates now, but it is not yet final,” wrote 168 Zham.