News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 19
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Show news feed
AP: Skripal suspects identified
AP: Skripal suspects identified
Region:World News
Theme: Politics, Incidents

The UK police have identified suspects perpetrators of the nerve agent attack on the Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, the Independent reported referring to AP

According to the source, the suspects are “several Russians.”

“Investigators believe they have identified the suspected perpetrators of the novichok attack through CCTV and have cross-checked this with records of people who entered the country around that time. They are sure [the suspects] are Russian,” a source with knowledge of the investigation told the Press Association.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
1 Armenian killed, another injured in Georgia road accident
Both of them are Russian citizens…
 Tragic incident in Armenia’s Syunik leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A truck loaded with grass turned upside down…
 1 dead, 3 injured in Armenia road accident
A car crashed into a thick tree…
 2 people killed in Armenia road accident (PHOTOS)
A truck and a car crashed on the Yerevan-Gyumri motorway…
 23 tourists injured when lava bomb hits Hawaii
one of the injured suffered a hip fracture, others received burns…
 Over 40 people killed in Nigeria floods
"The water from the river moved in a reverse order…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news