AP: Skripal suspects identified

The UK police have identified suspects perpetrators of the nerve agent attack on the Russian ex-spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury, the Independent reported referring to AP.
According to the source, the suspects are “several Russians.”
“Investigators believe they have identified the suspected perpetrators of the novichok attack through CCTV and have cross-checked this with records of people who entered the country around that time. They are sure [the suspects] are Russian,” a source with knowledge of the investigation told the Press Association.