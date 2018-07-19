Trump holds Putin responsible for US elections interference

Russian President Vladimir Putin is personally responsible for Russian attempts to interfere in the 2016 US elections, the US President Donald Trump told CBS.
"Well, I would, because he's in charge of the country. Just like I consider myself to be responsible for things that happen in this country. So certainly as the leader of a country you would have to hold him responsible, yes,” the President said.
In a press conference with the Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki the US President Donald Trump said that both sides shared responsibility in scandal with the alleged Russian influence on the elections in the US.
On Tuesday, Trump said he had misspoken and actually meant Russia could actually intervene in elections.