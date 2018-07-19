Latest State Revenue Committee criminal cases restored 2.5bn drams into Armenia state budget, says committee chief

News
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


A total of 2.5 billion drams have been restored to the state budget, as a result of the criminal cases which the State Revenue Committee (SRC) of Armenia is investigating and has launched, from July 9 to this day. 

SRC Chairman Davit Ananyan told about the abovementioned to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet meeting of the government.

He recalled that at the previous Cabinet session, PM Nikol Pashinyan had stated about a 20-billion-and-622 million-dram damage caused to the state, and from which 800 million drams were returned to the budget at that time, and today this amount had reached 2.5 billion drams.

“There will be [new] entries [to the state budget] again, in the coming days,” Ananyan added.

At present, US$1 is equivalent to approximately 480 drams.
