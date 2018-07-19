News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 19
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
July 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.6
EUR
557.74
RUB
7.57
Show news feed
Putin warns NATO against closer ties with Ukraine and Georgia
Putin warns NATO against closer ties with Ukraine and Georgia
Region:World News, Georgia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday warned NATO against cultivating closer ties with Ukraine and Georgia, saying such a policy was irresponsible and would have unspecified consequences for the alliance, Cannel News Asia reported.

The issue has been a source of anger for Russia - which shares a border with both countries and does not want to see them join what it regards as a hostile military bloc - since 2008 when NATO leaders promised Ukraine and Georgia they would one day join the alliance.

Putin, speaking to Russian diplomats from around the world assembled in Moscow, said on Thursday there was a need to restore trust in Europe and spoke out against what he said was NATO's attempts to deploy new bases and military infrastructure near Russia’s borders.

"We will respond appropriately to such aggressive steps, which pose a direct threat to Russia," said Putin.

"Our colleagues, who are trying to aggravate the situation, seeking to include, among others, Ukraine and Georgia in the orbit of the alliance, should think about the possible consequences of such an irresponsible policy."

The Russian leader said he had discussed the matter with U.S. President Donald Trump at a summit in Helsinki on Monday.

Trump has called for NATO members to spend more on defence, but has queried whether Montenegro, the alliance's newest member, should be part of the bloc at all calling its people "aggressive."

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
European Commission chief nearly falls on Ukraine leader at NATO summit
Jean-Claude Juncker was seen stumbling and loosing his way…
Pashinyan: Armenia stays Russia’s ally, but will develop relations with West
“We see Armenia in CSTO and in this security system…
 Stoltenberg: Allies have heard Trump's defense budget message loud and clear
We understand that this American president is very serious about defense spending...
 Canadian PM reaffirms his participation in the 17th La Francophonie summit in Yerevan
The Armenian PM and the NATO Secretary General discussed the Armenia-NATO cooperation process during the meeting...
 Pashinyan at NATO summit: Peace process requires constructive approach and discussion of positions of all sides
The victory of velvet revolution in Armenia was the clear manifestation of the maturity of the Armenian society...
 Azerbaijan’s behavior questions its commitment to peace process: Armenian PM at NATO summit
As there was a talk on the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, I have to touch upon the settlement of this conflict...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news