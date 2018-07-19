News
EU urged member states to prepare for breach negotiations
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The European Union is urging member states to step up preparations for a possible disorderly British exit from the bloc, in which no deal on future relations has been agreed, ABC News reported quoting AP.

With Brexit negotiations at an impasse largely because the British government is struggling to command a majority in parliament, there is growing concern that the country could end up crashing out of the EU without a deal.

"We need to be prepared for all eventualities," Mina Andreeva, spokeswoman at the EU's executive Commission, said Thursday.

Britain and the 27 EU nations both say they want a smooth Brexit when it officially takes place in March, but talks over the past year have got bogged down amid deep political divisions in London on what strategy to take.

 
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
