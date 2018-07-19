OSCE is ready for active cooperation with Armenian government

YEREVAN.- Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a meeting today with Special Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on Combating Corruption Paola Severino.

Pashinyan’s office said that at the meeting the Armenian Premier attached importance to the futher development of cooperation with the OSCE in various platforms, including in combating corruption.

Nikol Pashinyan emphasized that combating corruption is one of the priorities of the Armenian government and they will continue coherent steps in this direction. At the same time, the PM added that Armenia finds exchange of practice and possible assistance from international partners to be necessary in this sphere.

Paola Severino welcomed the actions of the Armenian authorities in combating corruption and expressed conviction that the steps will be productive. She stressed that the OSCE is ready for active cooperation with the Armenian government, including with the justice ministry for providing assistance in implementing reforms in the anti-corruption area.

The sides expressed certainty that the upcoming reforms will contribute to reducing corruption risks, which in turn will encourage improvement of the business environment and attraction of foreign investments.