Armenian FM meets with Rosemary DiCarlo
Armenian FM meets with Rosemary DiCarlo
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenian Foreign minister of Armenia Zohrab Mnatsakanyan met with Rosemary DiCarlo, UN Under-Secretary-General for Political Affairs, in New York on July 19, the foreign ministry reported.

The Armenian FM attached importance to the productive cooperation with the UN in various areas, highlighting the new Armenian government’s readiness to further deepen and expand its agenda through joint steps.

During the meeting FM Mnatsakanyan introduced the recent domestic political developments in Armenia and the new government’s priorities. The minister said the government is committed to continue the process of reforms in the country based on the broad mandate provided by the people aimed at ensuring rule of law, justice, equal opportunities in economic and social fields, fighting corruption.

In the context of ongoing activities aimed at holding snap elections in Armenia, the foreign minister attached importance to the active and productive cooperation with the international partners, including the UNDP and UN structures for properly organizing them.

Minister Mnatsakanyan also introduced the approaches and priorities of the Armenian side on the settlement of the Karabakh conflict, as well as the results of the introductory meeting with the Azerbaijani foreign minister held in Brussels.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
