Friday
July 20
Newspaper: Armenia PM’s open and transparent stage has manipulation side
Newspaper: Armenia PM’s open and transparent stage has manipulation side
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – They say not a Facebook, but a live press conference of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will take place on Friday, according to Irates (Realistic) newspaper of Armenia.

“Someone has finally explained [to Pashinyan] that answering questions in line with the number of [Facebook] ‘likes’ not only is not a state approach to problems, but also is unserious, in terms of functioning.

“They also say that this open and transparent stage has a manipulation side too. Some ‘state-run’ media’s desired questions to the Prime Minister were distributed (…). Representatives of the ‘anti-state’ media are concerned whether or not the turn will come to them to [also] ask a question at the [press] conference,” wrote Irates.
Հայերեն
