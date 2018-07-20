News
Armenia deputy PM: It’s a stereotype that democracy must be pro-Western
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics


There is a stereotype, a cliché, according to which democracy must be pro-Western, and less progressive regimes should be “pro” other centers.

The First Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, told about the abovementioned to the Voice of America Armenian Service.

In his words, however, the nonviolent revolution in Armenia came to prove that this stereotype has little affinity with reality.

“We have declared, from the first day of our revolution, that there is no geopolitical context, intervention, initiative, in our movement, and therefore changes aren’t expected in [Armenia’s] foreign policy,” Mirzoyan said, in particular. “[But] certainly, we [Armenia] are going to deepen our relations with Europe and the US, first of all because we believe that there is huge potential which isn’t tapped, and time puts new demands.”
This text available in   Հայերեն
