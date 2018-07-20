President: Karabakh foreign office accomplished a path full of difficulties and challenges

President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Friday sent a congratulatory address on the 25th anniversary of the Artsakh Republic Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

“The Artsakh foreign ministry, as an important state body of every free and sovereign country, was founded at a crucial period for our people, amid the most fervent Azerbaijani aggression,” the message reads, in particular. “Functioning in a state of war, the foreign office accomplished a path full of difficulties and challenges, fulfilling the set tasks to its credit.

“The foreign ministry actively participated in the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict settlement negotiations, and in the process of devising and inking the 1994 Ceasefire Agreement.

“Following the cessation of the war, the ministerial staff took an effective part in the peaceful settlement of the Azerbaijani-Karabakh conflict, defending in parallel the interests of the republic in international platforms, developing mutually beneficial cooperation with different countries, providing truthful information on Artsakh worldwide, and fighting against the aggressive stance of Azerbaijan—in political and information terrain.

“I am confident that, having the necessary potential, the Artsakh Republic foreign ministry will further exercise its functions properly and represent our country commendably in the international arena.

“I take the pleasure to congratulate once again the central apparatus of the Artsakh Republic foreign ministry and the staff of the permanent diplomatic representations of Artsakh abroad, on this memorable anniversary.”