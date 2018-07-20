South Korean ex-leader sentenced to 8 years in prison

The South Korean court sentenced ex-president Park Geun-hye to 8 years in prison for embezzlement of state funds and interference in party activities, Yonhap reported.
According to the court's decision, the former head of state was sentenced to six years in prison for receiving funds from the budget of the National Intelligence Agency of South Korea, she also has to pay a fine of 3.3 billion won (almost $ 3 million).
The sentence also presumes another two years of imprisonment for illegally participating in the nomination of candidates for elections from the ruling party during her presidency.
In April 2018, the central court of Seoul has already sentenced former South Korean President Park Geun-hye to 24 years in prison.