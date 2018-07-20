News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 21
USD
480.62
EUR
560.16
RUB
7.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.62
EUR
560.16
RUB
7.58
Show news feed
Pashinyan:I didn’t allow myself to think that situation in country could be so as it is today
Pashinyan:I didn’t allow myself to think that situation in country could be so as it is today
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN.- At this stage the most important action is to diagnose, understand in what situation the country is, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters during today’s press conference in the government.

"In my sharpest opposition remarks I didn’t allow myself to think that the situation in the country could be so as it is today. Today the fight against corruption and abuse in Armenia reached such volumes that it includes great number of people who applauded the recent revolution. I have announced that the fight against corruption will not stop even when meeting a member of my family, I didn’t joke. I said that very seriously”, he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian government will not take vacation
Separate representatives, who are tired, maybe will take a vacation...
 PM: Armenia can not have two leaders of state
"Armenia can not have two heads of state, like Germany….
 Armenian PM: Personnel have to adjust to national, state ambitions changes
"This applies to everyone. This is a new situation both for old personnel…
 Nikol Pashinyan holds first big press conference as Armenia PM
Until now, however, he preferred to present his views to the public by way of Facebook livestreams…
 Armenia deputy PM: It’s a stereotype that democracy must be pro-Western
[But] certainly, we are going to deepen our relations with Europe and the US…
 Armenia official: We neither received US instructions nor there is need for Russia’s permission
But who says that those values should be imported to Armenia from Washington or Moscow?...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news