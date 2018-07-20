Pashinyan:I didn’t allow myself to think that situation in country could be so as it is today

YEREVAN.- At this stage the most important action is to diagnose, understand in what situation the country is, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan told reporters during today’s press conference in the government.
"In my sharpest opposition remarks I didn’t allow myself to think that the situation in the country could be so as it is today. Today the fight against corruption and abuse in Armenia reached such volumes that it includes great number of people who applauded the recent revolution. I have announced that the fight against corruption will not stop even when meeting a member of my family, I didn’t joke. I said that very seriously”, he said.