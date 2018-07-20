News
Armenia PM: When Azerbaijan will be inclined to compromise, we will discuss compromise limit for us
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


When we say a compromise, this means there are two sides ready for concessions. Why do we want to discuss our willingness to compromise when it’s apparent that Azerbaijan isn’t ready to compromise?

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated the aforesaid at a press conference on Friday.

“When we [the Armenian party to the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict] receive a message that Azerbaijan tends to compromise, we will discuss—moreover, not at government level, but nationwide—as to what limit of compromise exists for us,” Pashinyan stressed. “[But] I rule out a settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue that will not be acceptable to our people.”

The Armenian PM noted that the documents of the respective positions by the presidents of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries (Russia, US, and France) record that there will not be a resolution to the Karabakh conflict without the participation of the people of Artsakh.

“[But] this doesn’t mean that we [Armenia] can’t speak at all,” he added. “I’m ready to negotiate with the president of Azerbaijan.

“[But] the warlike and aggressive rhetoric which Azerbaijan pursues is unacceptable to us. A climate of settlement is needed for the settlement of this conflict.”

In addition, Nikol Pashinyan expressed a view that the increasing of the aggressiveness in the Azerbaijani posture ever since the revolution in Armenia was linked to the Azerbaijani leadership’s fear that its people could be inspired by the ongoing democratic changes and combat against corruption in Armenia.
