Macron security to be fired over violent video

The French president administration plans to fire his employee Alexandre Benalla at the edge of a Paris demonstration while dressed as a police officer, BBC reported.
New facts have been revealed after the accident, French President Emmanuel Macron's office said on Friday.
According to the footage, Benalla attacked one of the demonstrators and beat him, and also was violent towards two nearby women, knocking one of them off his feet.
On Thursday, the official representative of the Elysee Palace, Bruno Roger-Petit, said Benalla was suspended from his work for 15 days and warned that he would immediately be dismissed in the event of a repeated violation.
According to Roger-Petit, Benalle was on vacation and asked to be allowed to spend one day with one of the special police units to monitor the actions to restore order. Such permission was given to him, however, using it, he began to beat the demonstrators in one of the squares of the Parisian Latin Quarter.
The prosecutor's office of Paris began on Thursday preliminary investigation in connection with suspicion of the official exceeding his authority and committing violent actions. Another investigation is being carried out by an inspection of the French police.