Armenia PM: I discussed arms sales to Azerbaijan with president of Belarus
Armenia PM: I discussed arms sales to Azerbaijan with president of Belarus
Region:World News, Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics


All matters related to the interests of the Republic of Armenia, or at least a range of matters related to that agenda, are voiced in all contacts.

The Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, stated the abovementioned at a press conference on Friday. He noted this when asked about his position on Belarus, Israel, and Slovakia selling weapons to Azerbaijan, and whether Armenia should express its concern in this regard.

“As to the meeting with the Belarusian president, yes, I raised that matter too, and we talked about that topic, and I expressed my [respective] concerns; that matter will continue to remain on the agenda,” he said, in particular. “Our task is to increase the productiveness of our participation within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

“I can’t believe that the president of Azerbaijan would dare to [resort to] any action or provocation, without the presence of such geopolitical conditions, and therefore we need to be more zealous and sincere towards all of our mutual contractual arrangements.

“Our [Armenia’s] relations with Russia should be without dark corners. We are conducting an absolutely open, frank policy with Russia, the European Union, NATO and everyone, alike.

“Everything shall be open, clear, and transparent. And the conversation with the president of Belarus was in that very context. We don’t have a more important priority than our homeland.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
