Turkey and Netherlands agree to normalise ties

Turkey and the Netherlands have agreed to normalise ties, Turkey’s foreign ministry said on Friday, restoring relations that have been strained since a 2017 diplomatic row, Reuters reported.
The decision was reached in a phone call between Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Dutch counterpart, Stef Blok, the foreign ministry said.
“During this telephone conversation, the ministers agreed to normalize diplomatic relations between the Netherlands and Turkey,” the ministry said in a statement. “To that extent, the ministers agreed to reinstate ambassadors in Ankara and The Hague shortly.”
The Dutch foreign minister also said in a letter to parliament ambassadors for both sides would be reinstated.