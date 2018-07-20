NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 20.07.2018

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan says Belarus’s weapons supply to Azerbaijan is a big problem in the Armenia-Belarus relations.

“We have good relations with Belarus, but I think we have great potential and we must realize it. Certainly, we have concerns over Belarus’s arms supplies to Azerbaijan, and it is a big problem for our relations. I have talked about this with President Lukashenko. And you know, the problem is getting deeper by the fact that Armenia and Belarus are military-political partners within the framework of CSTO. All citizens of Armenia have discontent over the fact that Belarus is selling weapons to Azerbaijan,” the Armenian Premier told euroradio.fm.

Armenian troops will take part in the NATO's Noble Partner 2018 drills in Georgia.

Apart from Armenia, the military personnel from Georgia, Azerbaijan, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Norway, Turkey, Ukraine will take part in the oncoming drills, Ministry Of Defence Of Georgia reported.

The Noble Partner 2018 drills will be held on August 1-15 with the involvement of more than 3,000 military personnel and equipment from thirteen NATO member states and partner countries of the military bloc.

The PSG star Neymar says he is not going to join Real Madrid during this summer transfer window and will stay at the French Club, goal.com reported.

"I'll stay. I have a contract with PSG and I've chosen to be there for the challenge, for new things and higher goals. I won't change my mind about it. I hope we can have a successful season, with new silverware, too.

The press enjoys creating rumours, but everyone knows how much I care about PSG,” Neymar told Fox Sports.

A visit to the US is scheduled for September, within the framework of the UN general summit, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, said at a press conference on Friday. He stated this when asked about his expectations from his visit to the US, this fall.

“At the moment I can’t say whether it will be an official visit to the US,” Pashinyan noted. “At the moment I can say that the schedule of the visit is not clear. We are planning a meeting with representatives of the Armenian community, and to discuss our joint agenda.

“As for whether or not it will become an official visit to the US, there is no such confirmation at this time.”

US President Donald Trump plans to invite his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to Washington, D.C. this fall, for another dialogue.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders informed about the aforementioned on Twitter.

She noted that Trump had asked his national security advisor John Bolton to invite Putin to the US capital city, in the fall.

“(…) and those discussions are already underway,” Sanders added.

We all realize that as a superpower, the Russian Federation has the opportunity not to allow the resumption of war in our region, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, said at a press conference on Friday.

“The risk of resumption of war has always existed, and we must be prepared for such developments,” he noted, in particular. “And I can’t believe that Armenia’s strategic partner and friend, Russia, would not use its leverage not to permit the resumption of military actions in the region.

“I can’t believe that Russia would allow war, or Russia would not use its leverage to keep Azerbaijan away from provocation.”