Trump accuses China and EU of manipulating their currencies

US President Donald Trump accused China and the European Union of manipulating their currencies on Friday in searing tweets that hammered them for undermining America's 'competitive edge' in the arena of trade, Daily Mail reported.
"China, the European Union and others have been manipulating their currencies and interest rates lower, while the U.S. is raising rates while the dollars gets stronger and stronger with each passing day - taking away our big competitive edge. As usual, not a level playing field..." Trump tweeted.