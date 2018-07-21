Prankster Vovan says why choice fell on Pashinyan

Prankster Vladimir "Vovan" Kuznetsov said why he decided to joke on behalf of the prime minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
Answering the question, what is the reason for the choice, Kuznetsov said "nothing personal."
"The choice of the prime minister is caused by the change of power in Armenia. The fact that the person hasn't been connected with the previous elite, the former leadership of Armenia was important for us," Kuznetsov told Sputnik Armenia.
Besides, Vovan admitted, the situation in Armenia was also interesting to pranksters. They wondered how the new authorities would build relations with Russia after that.
Turning to Pashinyan, Kuznetsov urged the premier not to believe that it was some kind of special action connected personally with him.
Prankster also noted that they do not plan to call on behalf of the Prime Minister of Armenia in the near future, and all the records have already been posted.