Trump signs law on promoting human rights in North Korea

US President Donald Trump in a statement issued by the White House said he signed legislation that intends to promote human rights in North Korea and contains provisions that require him to direct negotiations with foreign powers, Sputnik reported.
"Today, I have signed into law H.R. 2061, the ‘North Korean Human Rights Reauthorization Act of 2017,’" Trump said in the statement on Friday. "This legislation is intended to promote human rights and freedom in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."
The legislation, like its predecessor, Trump added, contains provisions "that could be read to require the President to adopt a particular foreign policy of the United States or to direct negotiations with foreign governments and international organizations."
Trump said he has directed his administration to implement all provisions consistent with his constitutional authority to conduct foreign affairs.