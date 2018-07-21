News
Trump signs law on promoting human rights in North Korea
Trump signs law on promoting human rights in North Korea
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

US President Donald Trump in a statement issued by the White House said he signed legislation that intends to promote human rights in North Korea and contains provisions that require him to direct negotiations with foreign powers, Sputnik reported.

"Today, I have signed into law H.R. 2061, the ‘North Korean Human Rights Reauthorization Act of 2017,’" Trump said in the statement on Friday. "This legislation is intended to promote human rights and freedom in the Democratic People's Republic of Korea."

The legislation, like its predecessor, Trump added, contains provisions "that could be read to require the President to adopt a particular foreign policy of the United States or to direct negotiations with foreign governments and international organizations."

Trump said he has directed his administration to implement all provisions consistent with his constitutional authority to conduct foreign affairs.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Read more:
All
North, South Korea military restore communication “hotline”
An optical cable is set up between the two countries, and by way of which telephone and facsimile communication is ensured between them…
 US, N. Korea agree to set up working groups on denuclearization
During Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s talks in Pyongyang…
 US officials: North Korea increased nuclear production at secret sites
There is absolutely unequivocal evidence that they are trying to deceive the US...
 Chinese Prime Minister urges South Korea to protect free trade
Beijing is ready to promote economic globalization…
Korean Peninsula denuclearization possible due to Seoul, Washington efforts
“The successful summits, between the two Koreas and between North Korea…
North, South Koreas start talks on road connection
“They are expected to discuss ways to modernize and link cross-border roads…
