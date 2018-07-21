4-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills 2-year-old cousin

A 4-year-old boy shot and killed his 2-year-old cousin at a home in Muscoy, California, according to local authorities, ABC News reported.
The victim's grandfather, Cesar Lopez, 53, was arrested and charged with child endangerment and being a felon in possession of a firearm, the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department announced on Twitter.
Deputies responded to a report of a shooting at the home Friday morning. The victim, a 2-year-old girl, was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff's office said.