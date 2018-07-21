Newspaper: Angela Merkel to visit Armenia in August

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is planning a trip to Armenia in August, 168Zham says, citing its diplomatic sources.
She received the invitation to visit the country back in December 2017 when President Serzh Sargsyan was in Brussels to take part in the Eastern Partnership countries' summit and sign the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement between the European Union and Armenia. Merkel had earlier met with the third president on the sidelines of different events organized European People’s Party (of which Sargsyan’s Republican Party of Armenia is an affiliate member), says the paper, noting that the German Conrad Adenauer Foundation is a partner of the former ruling party.
Merkel’s scheduled trip is thought to be interesting also in the light of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’s recent participation in the NATO summit in Brussels and his agreements reached with different EU officials in the course of the two-day working visit.
The paper notes that the premier’s trip received controversial and unequivocal assessments by different public and political circles in Armenia.
After his return, Pashinyan conveyed his strong-worded messages to Europe, describing his visit as cognitive, says the paper, highlighting his special emphasis on democracy as a “set of values rather than a political agenda” requiring an appropriate financial and political support by the EU.
The prime minister said that regardless of Europe’s assistance, Armenia is resolutely commited to the promised reforms. Pashinyan said that Armenia will not miss the moment to initiate the reforms, adding that Europe may instead miss the chance to assist in their implementation.