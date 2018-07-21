News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 21
USD
480.62
EUR
560.16
RUB
7.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
July 21
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.62
EUR
560.16
RUB
7.58
Show news feed
First Deputy PM: Government expects support of democratic states
First Deputy PM: Government expects support of democratic states
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


Armenia needs all Armenians, from Yerevan to Washington, from Paris to Tokyo, First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan told representatives of the Armenian community in a meeting at the Armenian Embassy in Washington D.C. USA.

“In Yerevan, in the government, in any private home, in Washington, in Paris, in Tokyo and anywhere where there are any Armenians, we must all realize and have huge responsibility for the chance which has been created in Armenia. I am sure I won’t overestimate to say that we have an exceptional opportunity to increase the reputation of the Armenian nation, to ensure development in Armenia and in the Diaspora,” Mirzoyan said, according to the Voice of America.

The First Deputy PM stated that the Armenian government expects states with democratic values to support them.

“Whatever happens to Armenia, be it success or failure, it won’t be solely the success or failure of our political team. It won’t even be only Armenia’s success or failure.

It will be a trial, success or failure of democracy, democratic values in the world. All governments which by believing or not declare themselves defenders of democracy don’t have an alternative today other than supporting the new government of Yerevan and protecting democracy in Armenia,” he said.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
First deputy PM: Today’s Armenia parliament does not reflect society’s disposition
Ararat Mirzoyan’s visit to the US is still in progress…
 Armenia official, UNDP chief discuss cooperation
The first deputy PM visited the United Nations Development Programme headquarters, in New York City...
 It would be desirable to hold Trump-Pashinyan talk in September, US Congress members say
During the UN Summit in New York…
 New chapter needs to be opened in Armenian-American relations
First Deputy Prime Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is in Washington, D.C…
 USAID Armenia mission chief says they cannot implement any project without assistance by given country
This American organization and Coca Cola Hellenic Armenia have signed a memorandum of understanding…
 Too early to speak about new major US investments in Armenia, says Ambassador Mills
The diplomat added that the American investors were also following as to how the Armenian government was dealing with the challenges of local and foreign businesses…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news