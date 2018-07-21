News
Saturday
July 21
Armenian defense ministry spokesperson posts photos showing Ordubad (PHOTOS)
Armenian defense ministry spokesperson posts photos showing Ordubad (PHOTOS)
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Armenian defense ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan has posted photos showing Ordubad – the second largest town in Nakhijevan – and nearby villages. The photos were taken from Armenian positions, he said.

“If this means to control, then turns out we are fully controlling Ordvan-Ordubad and nearby villages. I personally took the photos,” Hovhannisyan said on Facebook, sarcastically referring to the recent Azeri reports where they would take photos of certain Armenian locations in that border section and claim control over it.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Karabakh reports 150 individual ceasefire violations from Azerbaijan in one week
Artsakh’s military said Azerbaijani forces fired more than 1300 rounds at their positions during the week...
 Armenia PM: I discussed arms sales to Azerbaijan with president of Belarus
All matters related to the interests of the Republic of Armenia, or at least a range of matters related to that agenda, are voiced in all contacts…
 Armenia Premier: Russia will not permit resumption of war with Azerbaijan
The overall politico-military tension is great…
 Armenia PM: When Azerbaijan will be inclined to compromise, we will discuss compromise limit for us
There will not be a resolution to the Karabakh conflict without the participation of the people of Artsakh…
 Karen Ghazaryan accidentally crossed into Azerbaijan, says Armenia National Security Service chief
Information circulated in the Azerbaijani media doesn’t correspond to reality…
 Mattarrella: Italy will support the Karabakh settlement within its OSCE chairmanship
This settlement will be lasting and in line with international law...
