LA Mayor informs about death of woman from among hostages in grocery store

The young person, who had taken dozens of people hostage for about three hours at a Trader Joe’s grocery store in Los Angeles, has shot one person, and he surrendered to the police, without resistance.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Chief Michel Moore informed about the abovementioned at a press conference, reported Russian News Agency TASS.
The mayor said the firefighters had taken out an injured woman from the building and transported her to hospital where, however, she was pronounced dead.
And in the police chief’s words, the felon had decided to voluntarily surrender, asked for handcuffs from the negotiating team, and put them on himself by his own.