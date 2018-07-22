Armenia official dismisses reports about Acemoğlu demanding money from government

Acemoğlu has never demanded any money from the government.
The Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia, Tigran Avinyan, informed about the abovementioned on Facebook, as he reflected on the reports about paying $300 thousand to world-renowned Istanbul Armenian economist Daron Acemoğlu, for his future services.
Zhamanak (Time) newspaper had reported that Acemoğlu had agreed to assist Armenia in restoring its economy, but in return for a $300-thousand payment to him.
“(…) but, it is definite that this amount will not be paid to Acemoğlu from the [Armenian state] budget,” the newspaper had added, in particular.