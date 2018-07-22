Margarita Simonyan says Ecuador plans to hand Assange over to UK

Ecuador’s authorities are planning to soon hand WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange over to the British authorities.
Margarita Simonyan, the editor-in-chief of the English-language Russian television news network RT and of the Russian state-owned international news agency Rossiya Segodnya, noted about the aforementioned on Twitter, and citing her sources, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
But Simonyan noted in her post that she wanted more than ever that this information were inaccurate.
She added that the Ecuadorian president planned to visit UK next week.
The Ecuadorian FM had stated that his country’s embassy in London could not be a shelter to Assange forever.
Julian Assange is in the embassy since 2012. He has appealed to the Ecuadorian authorities with a request for political asylum, fearing his extradition to the US by the Swedish authorities, and in connection with his WikiLeaks activities.