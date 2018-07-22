News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 22
USD
480.62
EUR
560.16
RUB
7.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
July 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.62
EUR
560.16
RUB
7.58
Show news feed
$2,100,000 bail not paid yet for Armenia former ranking security official’s release
$2,100,000 bail not paid yet for Armenia former ranking security official’s release
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The 1bn-dram (approx. $2,100,000) bail, which has been set for Armenia former ranking security official Vachagan Ghazaryan’s release from pre-trial detention, has not been paid yet.

Armen Harutyunyan, the attorney of Ghazaryan, told about the above-said to Armenian News-NEWS.am.

“It will be clear within two to three days whether or not the court-set 1 billion drams will be paid,” he said.

Ghazaryan, who is charged with illicit enrichment, pleads innocent. 

In his attorney’s words, Ghazaryan has not yet given testimony in the case, and he has only given some explanations.

Until May 17, Vachagan Ghazaryan served as First Deputy Director of the State Protection Service. While in office, he was in charge of the security detail of then President Serzh Sargsyan.

On June 25, Ghazaryan was detained by the National Security Service (NSS) and placed under arrest. Two days later, he was charged for illicit enrichment and false asset declaration. He was remanded in custody pending trial on June 28.

Ghazaryan had carried about $500,000 in cash on him at the time of his arrest. He claimed that he withdrew the money from a bank, and with the purpose of returning it to its real owner—but without mentioning a name. Another $50,000 were discovered in his car.

The NSS said it had intelligence reports that Ghazaryan was planning to withdraw an additional $3,000,000 from his and his wife’s bank accounts.

Vachagan Ghazaryan was detained for two months.

Yerevan court sets $2,100,000 bail for release of Vachagan Ghazaryan

Link` https://news.am/eng/news/462770.html (Yerevan court sets $2,100,000 bail for release of Vachagan Ghazaryan)
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Yerevan court sets $2,100,000 bail for release of Vachagan Ghazaryan
A Yerevan court of appeals has set a AMD 1,000,000,000...
 New arrest in Russian envoy's murder probe
Karlov was assassinated by Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş, an off-duty police officer...
 Law enforcers launch probe as former police chief and former governor start mutual accusations over bribery, extortion
The Investigative Committee did not mention the name of the former Governor...
 Glendale police officer of Armenian origin pleads guilty to lying on links with gangs
Balian reportedly helped to dispose a firearm…
22-year-old Armenian brutally murdered in Georgia
The young man was stabbed 22 times by a group of 15...
 Mass disorder in Azerbaijan results in detentions
International arrest warrant is issued against people living outside Azerbaijan and calling for terrorism...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news