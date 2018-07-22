News
Quakes hit southern Iran
Region:Iran
Theme: Incidents

Iranian Seismological Center informed that two earthquakes occurred Sunday in the southern Hormozgan Province of the country, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

The first tremor, which measured magnitude 4.7, was recorded at 9:34am local time, and the second one, which measured magnitude 5.7, followed about three minutes later.

The hypocenters of these seismic activities were 22km and 8km beneath the surface, respectively.

A representative from the regional department for the elimination of consequences of natural disasters told the agency that rescue teams were sent to the area.

No casualties or devastation are reported yet.
