Armenia Investigative Committee chief: We are ready to answer for any case where there will be unlawfulness

I stand ready to make each case, which causes suspicion among the public, a subject of discussion in the professional arena.

Hayk Grigoryan, new head of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, told the aforesaid to Armenian News-NEWS.am. He noted this when asked whether new discoveries were possible in the well-known case involving the Budaghyan family.

“Let’s make each and every criminal case [which causes suspicion among the public] a subject of discussion in the pure professional arena,” Grigoryan said, in particular. “And if anyone will see unlawfulness there, both I and our investigators are ready to answer [for it].”

During an exchange of fire that occurred outside the house of then governor Surik Khachatryan of Syunik Province, in June 2013, Goris town mayoral candidate Avetik Budaghyan was killed, while his brother, Artak, was severely injured.

Surik Khachatryan’s son, Tigran, and bodyguard Zarzand Nikoghosyan were detained within the framework of the case into this murder. But in September 2013, the criminal case against them was dropped because the investigative body had considered their actions as self-defense.

In July, 2013, criminal charges were filed against Artak Budaghyan and his relatives, for threatening Surik Khachatryan with murder, whereas the case against Avetik Budaghyan was dropped because of his death.

In April 2017, the Court of Appeal upheld the ruling of denying the resumption of the investigation against Surik Khachatryan’s son and bodyguard, in the case into Avetik Budaghyan’s murder. The court, however, agreed to resume the investigation to this murder.

The attorney of the case into the Budaghyan family has petitioned to the European Court of Human Rights.