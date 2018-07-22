MOD on Armenia citizen who entered Azerbaijan: We are working in 3 directions

We have informed the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries [Russia, US, and France] about the matter of Karen Ghazaryan, who found himself in Azerbaijani territory.
The Minister of Defense of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, on Sunday told the aforementioned to reporters.
“We [Armenia] have presented the evidence to the representation of the International Red Cross, informed the [OSCE Minsk Group] co-chairing on the incident. Also, Karen Ghazaryan’s relatives have petitioned to the European Court of Human Rights; we are working in three directions,” the minister said. “It’s a pity that, till now, they [Azerbaijani authorities] have not given the Red Cross an opportunity to visit [him].
“But as chairman of the Committee on Missing Persons and Hostages, I’m in constant touch with representatives of the International Red Cross, so that they will see our citizen as soon as possible.”
Karen Ghazaryan, a resident of Armenia’s Tavush Province, had recently gotten lost and ended up in Azerbaijan.