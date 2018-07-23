Vietnam storm kills dozens of people, thousands of animals (PHOTOS)

A powerful tropical storm is raging in Vietnam, and 32 people are considered dead, while another 17—missing, according to TSN.
The heavy rains and floods have inundated the northern regions of the country.
Rescuers are helping people get out of the dangerous areas, whereas the animals are dying. According to official data, about 17 thousand animals have died during this natural disaster. In addition, more than 80 thousand hectares of land is under water.
The losses and devastation, however, are not final. According to meteorologists, the heavy rains will continue for at least a few days more.