Pompeo compares Iran government to mafia
Pompeo compares Iran government to mafia
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has slammed Iran’s policy and accused the country’s leadership in corruption and human rights violations, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.

“Iran is run by something that resembles the mafia more than a government,” Pompeo said during an address at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, California, on Sunday evening.

And as proof of his statement, the US secretary of state presented information on the companies and property which the Iranian leaders had.

Moreover, he stressed, in particular that the success of these companies had become possible due to corruption, which, as per Pompeo, receives support from Iran’s leadership.

Mike Pompeo added that their activities had led to the fact that ordinary Iranians could not find jobs.

Also, Pompeo called the religious leaders of Iran “hypocritical holy men” who amassed vast sums of wealth while allowing their people to suffer.

He added, however, that the US was not afraid of facing the Iranian administration at the highest level.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
