News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 23
USD
480.62
EUR
560.16
RUB
7.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
July 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.62
EUR
560.16
RUB
7.58
Show news feed
US intends to cut to maximum Iran’s oil imports by November
US intends to cut to maximum Iran’s oil imports by November
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Economics

The US has set a goal in cooperation with energy suppliers to cut to maximum the Iranian oil imports by November 4, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.

The main path of the US campaign is the resumption of sanctions against the Iranian banking and energy sectors as the US is focused on trying to cut to maximum the Iranian oil imports by November 4, TASS reported quoting Pompeo.

According to him, the US is ready to negotiate with the current Iranian leadership, however the former powers should take compelling and irreversible steps to change their course.

The US together with the European Union blocked an illegal channel allowing the millions of dollars received in foreign exchange operations to be pumped into Iran, Pompeo added.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Artsakh president meets with Armenia's energy minister
An enlarged consultation was held thereafter to discuss issues pertaining to the implementation of a range of strategic programs...
 Armenian President receives Iranian delegation led by energy minister
In his turn the Iranian minister conveyed to the President the warm greetings of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani...
 Azerbaijan sets up commission to investigate massive blackout
The accident affected the operation of the state facilities...
 World oil prices dropping
Trading data show that…
 Trump, Saudi king agree to stabilize oil markets with production boost
Trump: Saudi Arabia agrees to increase oil production up to 2 million barrels
Just spoke to King Salman of Saudi Arabia and explained to him that...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news