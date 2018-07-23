US intends to cut to maximum Iran’s oil imports by November

The US has set a goal in cooperation with energy suppliers to cut to maximum the Iranian oil imports by November 4, the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Sunday.
The main path of the US campaign is the resumption of sanctions against the Iranian banking and energy sectors as the US is focused on trying to cut to maximum the Iranian oil imports by November 4, TASS reported quoting Pompeo.
According to him, the US is ready to negotiate with the current Iranian leadership, however the former powers should take compelling and irreversible steps to change their course.
The US together with the European Union blocked an illegal channel allowing the millions of dollars received in foreign exchange operations to be pumped into Iran, Pompeo added.