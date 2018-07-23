News
Monday
July 23
Armenia State Oversight Service chief: We will close era of the well-known “privileged”
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

The Police of Armenia are taking measures to collect back, from several retired generals, the “gold” license plates that were given to them by an unlawful order.

Davit Sanasaryan, head of the State Oversight Service, wrote about the aforementioned on Facebook.

“In cooperation with the police and other law enforcement agencies, we will close the era of the well-known ‘privileged,’” Sanasaryan added, in particular.

Zhamanak (Time) newspaper had reported that, by an order of the Prime Minister, the police “gold” license plates have been removed from the vehicles of all former high-ranking police officers.
