Bitcoin trading near $8.000 mark
Region:World News
Theme: Economics, Innovations

Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency in the world, rise in value up to $8.000.

According to CoinMarketCap, bitcoin went up by 3.27%, up to $7.644, while at the Binance, the cryptocurrency went up in value by 3.17% up to $7.65 thousands.

Other popular crypto-currencies are also rising: Ethereum went up by 1.04%, to 467.75 dollars, Ripple - by  1.81%, to 0.46 dollars, Bitcoin Cash - by 4.36%, to 821.35 dollars. The market capitalization of the Crypto-currency is currently 288.4 billion dollars with Bitcoin accounting for 45.5% of the total market.
