Russian military base in Armenia kicks off large-scale exercises

5 burned bodies found in Mexico

Armenia PM assistant: Offenses totaling about $61,210,150 are revealed, from May 8 to July 20

Bitcoin trading near $8.000 mark

Person jumps into river from Yerevan bridge

US intends to cut to maximum Iran’s oil imports by November

Armenia participation in peacekeeping missions is discussed at UN

French President to reorganize his office after bodyguard scandal

Axios: French President told Trump he read his “the Art of the Deal”

Catholicos of All Armenians departs for Moscow

Armenia President to Egypt counterpart: Cooperation will continue

Pompeo compares Iran government to mafia

Russia “meddling” in US elections is slander, says Trump

Armenia State Oversight Service chief: We will close era of the well-known “privileged”

Trump: If Iran continues to threaten US, it will “suffer consequences”

Vietnam storm kills dozens of people, thousands of animals (PHOTOS)

Armenia Investigative Committee new chief: No constraint in calling former officials for questioning

Explosion occurs at Kabul airport

Syria, South Ossetia establish diplomatic relations

MOD on Armenia citizen who entered Azerbaijan: We are working in 3 directions

Armenia MOD: Program with $200mn loan agreement is fully implemented

Armenia Investigative Committee not ruling out reopening of cases into soldiers who died in peaceful conditions

Some of provisions of agreement on status of Russian border troops in Armenia can be reviewed

Armenia Investigative Committee chief: We are ready to answer for any case where there will be unlawfulness

Rouhani warns US to avoid war with Iran

Quakes hit southern Iran

Margarita Simonyan says Ecuador plans to hand Assange over to UK

$2,100,000 bail not paid yet for Armenia former ranking security official’s release

UK warns about not paying divorce bill to EU, without agreeing trade deal

Armenia official dismisses reports about Acemoğlu demanding money from government

Attorney: Manvel Grigoryan is in very bad health condition

LA Mayor informs about death of woman from among hostages in grocery store

Davit Tonoyan visits on-duty troops at south-western border

Armenian defense ministry spokesperson posts photos showing Ordubad (PHOTOS)

Putin, Macron discuss implementation of joint initiative on humanitarian aid to Syria

Former Spanish king accused of corruption

4-year-old boy accidentally shoots, kills 2-year-old cousin

Karabakh reports 150 individual ceasefire violations from Azerbaijan in one week

Newspaper: Angela Merkel to visit Armenia in August

First Deputy PM: Government expects support of democratic states

Trump signs law on promoting human rights in North Korea

Trump blasts media as 'hypocrites' for saying he's 'too nice' to Putin

NASA awards its highest honor to Yervant Terzian

UN security council united on denuclearization of North Korea

Trump calls for Turkey to release US pastor accused of spying

Pompeo hopes that Trump and Putin will meet in Washington this fall

Trump accuses China and EU of manipulating their currencies

Pompeo says North Korea must take 'concrete actions' before sanctions eased

US Senators propose bill to restrict international development loans to Turkey

Switalski: €110 million waiting in "fridge" and their use depends only on Armenia

Prankster Vovan says why choice fell on Pashinyan

Armenian defense minister, Russian military officials discuss details of village incident

Armenian national security boss, Japanese ambassador discuss cooperation between special agencies

Armenian President visits prominent painter Minas Avetisyan’s studio (PHOTOS)

Yerevan court sets $2,100,000 bail for release of Vachagan Ghazaryan

‘Architects of Denial’ team to be honored at 2018 ANCA-WR gala

Armenian President receives Ernst and Young company representatives

Pashinyan:I didn’t allow myself to think that situation in country could be so as it is today

NEWS.am breaking news in a video: 20.07.2018

Armenian government will not take vacation

Turkey and Netherlands agree to normalise ties

Nikol Pashinyan plans to meet with relatives of 2008 March 1 victims

Armenian president congratulates King of Belgium on national day

Karabakh President receives François Rochebloine

Dollar is stable in Armenia

Armenia PM: I discussed arms sales to Azerbaijan with president of Belarus

Macron security to be fired over violent video

Armenia PM to travel to US in September

Armenia Premier: Russia will not permit resumption of war with Azerbaijan

Antonov: Washington strongly reluctant to accept Russia-US summit results

Armenia PM: When Azerbaijan will be inclined to compromise, we will discuss compromise limit for us

Bloomberg: Putin made proposal to Trump on Donbass

PM: Armenia can not have two leaders of state

Premier: Surprising that there are EU officials who do not notice changes in Armenia

US Intelligence chief surprised by Putin invitation to visit Washington

At least 7 people killed in Brazil armed attack

Pashinyan: There will be no turnabouts in Armenia foreign policy

Armenian PM: Personnel have to adjust to national, state ambitions changes

US Secretary of State speaks about Trump's successes in talks with Putin

Armenia PM presents his government’s economic policy: We will do it without shocks

South Korean ex-leader sentenced to 8 years in prison

Nikol Pashinyan holds first big press conference as Armenia PM

Trump: I'll be Putin's worst enemy if US-Russia relationship doesn't work out

Armenia deputy PM: It’s a stereotype that democracy must be pro-Western

Armenia official: We neither received US instructions nor there is need for Russia’s permission

President: Karabakh foreign office accomplished a path full of difficulties and challenges

Newspaper: Armenia PM’s open and transparent stage has manipulation side

First deputy PM: Today’s Armenia parliament does not reflect society’s disposition

Trump plans to invite Putin to Washington

Armenia SIS on Nazik Amiryan case: Sources of acquisition of the discovered are being checked

McConnell calls for Senate hearings on Russia sanctions

EU urged member states to prepare for breach negotiations

White House now says Trump 'disagrees' with Putin suggestion

Armenia to participate in NATO's Noble Partner drills

New arrest in Russian envoy's murder probe

Armenian FM meets with Rosemary DiCarlo

Trump says he's 'looking forward' to second Putin meeting