Armenia President to Egypt counterpart: Cooperation will continue

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, on Monday sent a congratulatory message to his Egyptian colleague, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, on the occasion of the Egyptian national holiday, Revolution Day.
Noting that the age-old Armenian-Egyptian relations had always stood out by their special warmth and closeness, President Sarkissian expressed a conviction that multilateral cooperation between Armenia and Egypt will continue its normal development, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.