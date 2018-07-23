News
Armenia President to Egypt counterpart: Cooperation will continue
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The President of Armenia, Armen Sarkissian, on Monday sent a congratulatory message to his Egyptian colleague, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, on the occasion of the Egyptian national holiday, Revolution Day.

Noting that the age-old Armenian-Egyptian relations had always stood out by their special warmth and closeness, President Sarkissian expressed a conviction that multilateral cooperation between Armenia and Egypt will continue its normal development, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
