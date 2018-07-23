News
Person jumps into river from Yerevan bridge
Person jumps into river from Yerevan bridge
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A person on Monday jumped into the river from a bridge in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

The 911 emergency hotline received a call, at 11am, informing that a person had jumped into Hrazdan River from the Great Bridge of Hrazdan—which is commonly known as Kievian Bridge, and rescuers were needed.

A fire and rescue squad as well as a special rescue team were dispatched to the scene.

According to shamshyan.com, the deceased is middle-aged, and work is underway to determine this person’s identity.

A rescue service frogman brought the dead body out of the river, by way of a special cable, and rescuers transported it to a safe place.
