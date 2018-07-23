News
Homeless men set on fire in Berlin
Homeless men set on fire in Berlin
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

The unidentified set two homeless on fire at Berlin electric station, DW reported. 

The incident occurred on Sunday night in front of Schoeneweide station in the suburbs.

The attack was noticed from the opposite canteen, while a witness called firefighters.

The injured were given emergency help at scene, after which they were hospitalized. The investigation is underway.

This is not the first incident of this kind in Berlin and other German cities. In 2016, on Christmas Eve, criminals set a homeless on fire. The attackers was a group of six young refugees from Syria and Libya. In 2017, at a court session, one of the members of the group admitted that he was the main perpetrator of the crime. He was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison, three other juvenile offenders were sentenced to eight months on probation.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
