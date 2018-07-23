News
Iran’s Foreign Minister slams Pompeo's statements
Iran’s Foreign Minister slams Pompeo's statements
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The anti-Iranian statements of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are the US interference in Iran's internal affairs, said Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Bahram Ghasemi.

According to him, this statement is an obvious interference in Iranian internal affairs, that lead to destabilization of the situation in the region as well as  testifies to Washington's violation of international obligations, TASS reported referring to the spokesperson.

This statement shows the absolute helplessness of the US after withdrawing from the nuclear deal and inability to achieve its goals while being in international isolation, the diplomat added.

On Sunday, Pompeo was in the library of former US President Ronald Reagan in Ventura County, California. The Secretary of State sharply criticized Iran's policy, compared the top leadership of the Islamic Republic with the mafia structure and accused the head and spiritual leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ali Khamenei, of corruption.
