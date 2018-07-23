News
Armenia defense minister is appointed board of trustees’ chairman of Insurance Foundation for Servicemen
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The Minister of Defense of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen.

On July 19, the board of trustees of this foundation had made a decision on designating Tonoyan to the post of chairman of the board, the foundation informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

As per the respective statement by the Insurance Foundation for Servicemen, by the decision of the Armenian government on June 15, Davit Tonoyan was appointed member of the board of trustees of this foundation.
