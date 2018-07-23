News
Ashotyan: Armenia parliament will be demanding toward government to implement agreement with EU
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Chairman of the Standing Committee on Foreign Relations of the National Assembly (NA), Armen Ashotyan, on Monday met with German Bundestag member Christoph Ploss, who is visiting Armenia.

First, Ashotyan underscored the development of existing relations between parliaments, the NA informed Armenian News-NEWS.

At the ensuing talk, the interlocutors reflected on the prospects for economic development between the two countries. In this connection, the German lawmaker noted that there was an interest in his country toward investing in Armenia.

The sides conferred also on the Armenia-European Union (EU) Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement. In this regard, Ashotyan stressed that the Armenian parliament will be demanding toward the country’s government in order to implement this agreement. Also, he expressed the hope that Germany would soon join the ranks of the countries which already have ratified this document.

In addition, head of the aforementioned committee noted that Armenia will continue the foreign and security policies which the previous authorities of the country had adopted.

Ashotyan and Ploss reflected also on the most recent ongoing processes in Armenia, and discussed the election law reforms in the country.

Armen Ashotyan added that the political forces in Armenia will endeavor to do their utmost to promote the state interest of the country.
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
