Tuesday
July 24
Boulder falls from Jerusalem's Western Wall
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

An elderly worshipper had a close call on Monday when a 100-kg stone suddenly fell from Jerusalem’s Western Wall and crashed at her feet, Reuters reported.

The Israel Antiquities Authority said the boulder may have been dislodged by erosion caused by vegetation or moisture in the biblical wall, the holiest place where Jews are permitted to pray.

“A great miracle occurred when a stone weighing about 100 kilos fell near the worshipper and did not hurt her,” Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat said in a statement.

The Jerusalem municipality temporarily closed the section for a safety inspection. It is built near piles of boulders believed to date to the time of the Second Temple.

The main Western Wall esplanade remained open.
