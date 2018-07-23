News
News
Trump says he’s “very happy” with pace of North Korea’s denuclearization
Dealing with the fallout from two summits at once, President Donald Trump says he’s “very happy” with the pace of North Korea’s denuclearization, despite Kim Jong Un having taken no major steps toward that aim since their summit in Singapore last month.

"A Rocket has not been launched by North Korea in 9 months. Likewise, no Nuclear Tests. Japan is happy, all of Asia is happy. But the Fake News is saying, without ever asking me (always anonymous sources), that I am angry because it is not going fast enough. Wrong, very happy!" Trump tweeted.
