News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 24
USD
481
EUR
562.53
RUB
7.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481
EUR
562.53
RUB
7.62
Show news feed
EU seeks solution to Italy’s concerns over migrant mission
EU seeks solution to Italy’s concerns over migrant mission
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Italy’s foreign minister says Rome will allow migrants rescued by a European Union naval operation to land over the coming weeks while EU nations figure out how to divide up new arrivals, AP reported.

Italy has launched a crackdown on migration and is seeking to renegotiate Operation Sophia’s mandate to prevent rescued migrants from being brought exclusively to Italy.

Sophia’s commander recently ordered participating ships to return to port, but on Monday German officials said a German ship participating in the operation had put out to sea again.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Monday that, over the next five weeks, EU countries will discuss how people rescued can be distributed in Europe.

His Italian counterpart Enzo Moavero Milanesi said that, in the meantime, Italy will allow rescued migrants to disembark there.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news