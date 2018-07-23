Armenian Defense Minister and German Ambassador discuss issues of bilateral cooperation

YEREVAN.- Armenian Minister of Defense David Tonoyan received on Monday German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler and German military attaché to Thorsten Aytis.

Tonoyan congratulated the newly appointed military attaché and wished him success during his mission in Armenia, the press service of the Defense Ministry reported.

Noting that the cooperation with Germany is at a high level, the Minister stressed that the cornerstone of bilateral defense cooperation is joint participation in the peacekeeping mission under the aegis of NATO in Afghanistan.

In turn, Kiesler stressed the importance of cooperation with Armenia for Germany, while noting that their side is ready to continue discussing the prospects for development of cooperation.

During the meeting, issues related to regional security, including the situation on the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani Armed Forces and on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, were also discussed.