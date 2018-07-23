News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 24
USD
481
EUR
562.53
RUB
7.62
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
July 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481
EUR
562.53
RUB
7.62
Show news feed
Armenian Defense Minister and German Ambassador discuss issues of bilateral cooperation
Armenian Defense Minister and German Ambassador discuss issues of bilateral cooperation
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.- Armenian Minister of Defense David Tonoyan received on Monday German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler and German  military attaché to  Thorsten Aytis.

Tonoyan congratulated the newly appointed military attaché and wished him success during his mission in Armenia, the press service of the Defense Ministry reported.

Noting that the cooperation with Germany is at a high level, the Minister stressed that the cornerstone of bilateral defense cooperation is joint participation in the peacekeeping mission under the aegis of NATO in Afghanistan.

In turn, Kiesler stressed the importance of cooperation with Armenia for Germany, while noting that their side is ready to continue discussing the prospects for development of cooperation.

During the meeting, issues related to regional security, including the situation on the contact line between the Artsakh and Azerbaijani Armed Forces and on the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border, were also discussed.

 
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Pashinyan: There will be no turnabouts in Armenia foreign policy
“I didn’t participate in any format that’s unprecedented for our [Armenia’s] foreign policy,” the PM said…
 Armenia to participate in NATO's Noble Partner drills
Putin warns NATO against closer ties with Ukraine and Georgia
We will respond appropriately to such aggressive steps, which pose a direct threat to Russia...
 European Commission chief nearly falls on Ukraine leader at NATO summit
Jean-Claude Juncker was seen stumbling and loosing his way…
Pashinyan: Armenia stays Russia’s ally, but will develop relations with West
“We see Armenia in CSTO and in this security system…
 Stoltenberg: Allies have heard Trump's defense budget message loud and clear
We understand that this American president is very serious about defense spending...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news